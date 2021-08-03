4:30 A.M. Weather Report

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Showers and storms Friday morning are expected to drift slowly inland before developing into stronger storms over the interior later in the afternoon. It is also expected to be another hot and humid day with highs just above 90 degrees and a heat index over 100. A shower may cool things down briefly before the sunshine returns to heat things up quickly. While the strongest storms will again be inland, outflow may work back into the area from the west and trigger a shower or storm early this evening. Best place to see this is inland away from the coast. Moisture may increase this weekend increasing the storm coverage but the pattern remains the same. Storms will drift inland throughout the day before becoming stronger storms over the interior. There is a low risk of rip currents along area beaches and no marine advisories are in effect. TRACKING THE TROPICS There area two areas in the tropics to watch over the open Atlantic. There is no threat to South Florida at this time but something to watch over the next 5 days.