4:30 A.M. Weather Report

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are starting off this morning mild and muggy.
This afternoon, highs will get to the upper 80’s and we have increasing humidity.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
Today is the better chance of the past several days we’ve had for stray showers and storms to pop up this afternoon.
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening as a weak upper level trough passes over the area.
Area temperature is expected to remain a few degrees above seasonal averages despite the region seeing an increase in cloud coverage. pic.twitter.com/iUxYo3fAL5
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 7, 2021
Convection would generally diminish overnight but we still have the chance for showers and storms tonight with lows in the upper 60’s.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
Tomorrow, more sunshine and dry conditions move in with highs in the upper 80’s, then by next week we are right at 90 for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and some areas may get a little bit hotter than that.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
More much needed rain is expected Tuesday through Friday.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
Comments / 0