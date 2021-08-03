Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

4:30 A.M. Weather Report

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Riley O'Connor says the air quality alert is set to expire at 3 p.m. Tuesday (2:46). WCCO This Morning -- Aug. 3, 2021.

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Report#Meteorologist#Air Quality#Wcco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentcbslocal.com

6 P.M. Weather Report

There's a chance for raindrops over the weekend, Katie Steiner reports (2:31). WCCO 4 News At 6 - August 6, 2021.
New York City, NYcbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 8/6 Friday Afternoon Forecast

Today will be feeling much more like summer! Highs will be in the upper 80s around the city and low 90s for some inland spots. Expect mostly sunny skies from start to finish. It’ll be a little muggy, but the humidity won’t be terrible. A great beach day, although use caution as there is a high rip current risk for the south shore of Long Island.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Hot, Humid & More Stormy Weather Expected Friday & Into Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Showers and storms Friday morning are expected to drift slowly inland before developing into stronger storms over the interior later in the afternoon. It is also expected to be another hot and humid day with highs just above 90 degrees and a heat index over 100. A shower may cool things down briefly before the sunshine returns to heat things up quickly. While the strongest storms will again be inland, outflow may work back into the area from the west and trigger a shower or storm early this evening. Best place to see this is inland away from the coast. Moisture may increase this weekend increasing the storm coverage but the pattern remains the same. Storms will drift inland throughout the day before becoming stronger storms over the interior. There is a low risk of rip currents along area beaches and no marine advisories are in effect. TRACKING THE TROPICS There area two areas in the tropics to watch over the open Atlantic. There is no threat to South Florida at this time but something to watch over the next 5 days.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Worst Air Of The Season May Hit Saturday

DENVER(CBS)- Get ready for what may be the worst air quality of the season coming our way Saturday! A small storm system and cold front loaded with smoke from wildfires burning in California and the Pacific Northwest slammed across Utah Friday. Credit (CBS4) The horrible haze was so bad in Salt Lake City that the city had the worst air quality in the country. All of that smoke is on a direct pipeline to Colorado. As a result, an Air Quality Alert for unhealthy air has been issued for all of Colorado on Saturday!  Credit (CBS4) Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes...
Pittsburgh, PACBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are starting off this morning mild and muggy. This afternoon, highs will get to the upper 80’s and we have increasing humidity. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Today is the better chance of the past several days we’ve had for stray showers and storms to pop up this afternoon. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening as a weak upper level trough passes over the area. Area temperature is expected to remain a few degrees above seasonal averages despite the region seeing an increase in cloud coverage. pic.twitter.com/iUxYo3fAL5 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 7, 2021 Convection would generally diminish overnight but we still have the chance for showers and storms tonight with lows in the upper 60’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tomorrow, more sunshine and dry conditions move in with highs in the upper 80’s, then by next week we are right at 90 for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and some areas may get a little bit hotter than that. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) More much needed rain is expected Tuesday through Friday. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy