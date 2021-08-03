All-Area Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Spencer Knight, E.C. Glass

ALL-STAR STUFF: Spencer Knight's game really kicked into high gear during his junior season. He earned the No. 1 singles spot, provided unbeatable play at doubles with partner Wolfgang Ploch and amassed a 9-1 singles record on the spring. Knight advanced to the Region 4D singles finals, where he lost to Blacksburg's Samuel Xiang, but he then dug deep against Xiang in the region doubles tournament with Ploch, as the Glass duo defeated Blacksburg 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the Class 4 state tournament. Once there, Knight and Ploch were at the top of their game. They defeated the squad from John Handley in the state semifinal round and them swamped Hanover in the finals to become doubles champions. Part of Knight's and Ploch's success was found in their spot-on, difficult-to-return serves. On instances when Hanover did return a serve, Knight and Ploch quickly put the ball away. Knight's sister Megan also won the girls singles state title that weekend, so the siblings who have trained together for years were able to celebrate their achievements together. Next spring, Spencer Knight will be back in the running for the Class 4 singles title as one of the state's most feared players.