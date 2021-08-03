Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blacksburg, VA

All-Area Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Spencer Knight, E.C. Glass

By Ben Cates
Lynchburg News and Advance
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALL-STAR STUFF: Spencer Knight's game really kicked into high gear during his junior season. He earned the No. 1 singles spot, provided unbeatable play at doubles with partner Wolfgang Ploch and amassed a 9-1 singles record on the spring. Knight advanced to the Region 4D singles finals, where he lost to Blacksburg's Samuel Xiang, but he then dug deep against Xiang in the region doubles tournament with Ploch, as the Glass duo defeated Blacksburg 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the Class 4 state tournament. Once there, Knight and Ploch were at the top of their game. They defeated the squad from John Handley in the state semifinal round and them swamped Hanover in the finals to become doubles champions. Part of Knight's and Ploch's success was found in their spot-on, difficult-to-return serves. On instances when Hanover did return a serve, Knight and Ploch quickly put the ball away. Knight's sister Megan also won the girls singles state title that weekend, so the siblings who have trained together for years were able to celebrate their achievements together. Next spring, Spencer Knight will be back in the running for the Class 4 singles title as one of the state's most feared players.

newsadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Waynesboro, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Tennis Player#Area Boys#Blacksburg 6 4#Jefferson Forest#Kael Swartz School#Christian#Lca#E C Glass Year#Hilltoppers#Jefferson Forest Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy