The Toronto Maple Leafs are limited to just three draft picks this year. They need to be able to maximize their draft day for the future of the club. The Toronto Maple Leafs were not in the best position going into Day 1 of the draft. That’s because , barring a last minute trade, they were on the outside looking in after trading away all but three of the team’s picks. They are only left to select in rounds two, five, and six.