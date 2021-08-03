The gift of Simone Biles

Cancel
Is there anyone who has not voiced an opinion on Simone Biles stepping aside from Olympic competition by now? I'll add to the deluge by saying: Thanks be to God she is where she is. She was once a child in foster care. Her grandparents decided to adopt her, and that made all the difference. May her presence in the news shine a light on all the children in foster care who aren't yet success stories because they do not have the gift of a family to help make all the difference in their lives.

