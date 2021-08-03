Tryp Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference
San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways, announced today that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference.
