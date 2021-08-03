Sean Combs Introduces Sean "Love" Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs is the cover story of September’s Vanity Fair magazine, but we think his three daughters stole the show with their stunning photo with their dad. Chance Combs, 15, from Sean’s relationship with Sarah Chapman, and twins D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs, 14, from his long-term partnership with the late Kim Porter, are all grown up and almost ready to “inherit the keys to his kingdom in equal parts with his three sons,” Justin Dior Combs, 27, King Combs, 23, and Quincy Taylor Brown, 30. Sean has built quite an impressive empire beyond his music career as a rapper...