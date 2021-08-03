Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Personalization in the marketplace: A deep dive for QSRs

By Peter Klayman
QSR Web
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe path to building a loyal customer base in the QSR sector has become somewhat jagged since the pandemic hit. What brands might have perceived as important, before everything went digital and consumers' belts tightened, has since shifted. Having an app, web-ordering and access to third-party services is no longer enough for restaurants to secure their future customer base if it doesn't cast light on individual customer preferences.

www.qsrweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personalized Marketing#Qsr#Email Marketing#Customer Loyalty#Customer Data#Food Drink#Qsr#Taco Bell#Chick Fil A#Panera Bread#Amplitude
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Cell Phoneshotelbusiness.com

Partner news

This week’s Partner News is highlighted by Town Hall Hotel choosing Agilysys software solutions, Enseo ranking 15th on Fast Company’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators list and the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association launching a new brand identity and website. Read about all that and more below. Town Hall Hotel...
BusinessQSR Web

Instacart hires on Facebook executive as president

Instacart, an online grocery platform, has appointed Carolyn Everson as president, effective Sept. 7. Prior to joining Instacart, Everson served as VP of global marketing solutions at Facebook, according to a press release. As president, she will oversee Instacart's retail, business development and advertising businesses and its other teams. Current...
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

Don't Forget Branding as You Look to Grow Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Few of us have the luxury of being branding experts. Many of us can’t afford to engage an expensive branding agency to conduct a brand study. Most small business owners are busy with the day-to-day operations of their business. The money they...
Economymartechseries.com

Why Consumer Conversations Are Essential to Integrate Into Your MarTech Stack

If there has been a prevailing theme in marketing over the past decade, it’s been a constant drive to offer more personalized, better-focused experiences to consumers. With the digital boom that occurred in the past year, these efforts have only accelerated, which has added pressure to brands to scale up their efforts with respect to consumer data.
RestaurantsQSR Web

Why technology is the big break in tackling restaurant labor shortage

Ever since the onset of the pandemic, restaurant owners have been dreaming of a time their restaurants would once again be filled with the chatter of happy customers. Today, in most states, restaurants are allowed to open and function at full capacity. However, things have not panned out the way restaurant owners had envisioned. Although they have been given the green light to open fully, restaurant operators cannot find enough employees. Hampered by this shortage of staff, restaurants can only function at a capacity of up to 70%. It is now a common sight to see "Help Wanted" signs in nearly all restaurant windows.
Los Angeles, CAmediapost.com

Taco Bell Taps Cashmere As First Culture Agency Of Record

Los Angeles-based marketing agency Cashmere has been selected as Taco Bell Corp’s Culture Agency of Record, a new agency partnership for the brand. The remit tasks the agency with handling Taco Bell’s cultural brand strategy and integration throughout its organization. The fast-food chain has programs across many parts of culture through sports, fashion, gaming and music. Now the global brand is looking to participate in culture in new ways.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Conversational AI and Customer Experience Automation Platform yellow.ai Secures $78M+ via Series C led by Westbridge Capital, Others

a customer experience (CX) automation platform, “trusted” by over 700 enterprises internationally, reveals that it has acquired $78.15M through a Series C round, which was led by WestBridge Capital along with contributions from Sapphire Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. As noted in a release shared with CI, Lightspeed Venture Partners...
Restaurantsaithority.com

Pizza Hut Partners With Contentsquare For Experimentation And Improved Digital Customer Experience

International restaurant giant puts experimentation at the heart of its customer experience design. Contentsquare, the leader in digital experience analytics, has partnered with global restaurant chain Pizza Hut, to help the brand optimize customer experiences across its digital channels. The Digital Ventures team at Pizza Hut leveraged Contentsquare’s customer behavior...
Technologyaithority.com

yellow.ai Raises $78.15 Million to Deliver Total Customer Experience Automation

WestBridge Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners Join the Series C Round as yellow.ai surpasses 700+ global enterprise customers. yellow.ai, the world’s leading customer experience (CX) automation platform, trusted by 700+ enterprises globally, announced it has raised $78.15M in Series C, led by WestBridge Capital along with Sapphire Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. Lightspeed Venture Partners again participated in this round, which brings total funding raised so far to $102.15M.
Economyproductcoalition.com

Product Discovery Playbook

Product Discovery is an exercise in working out whether there are customers that want the product (or feature) you’re working on and that you can deliver a solution to them. Product Discovery comes in different shapes and sizes, depending on the situation. A Product Discovery for a new feature will likely run a little differently to a Product Discovery for an entirely new venture. You might be running Product Discovery continuously, or you might, for various reasons, be only able to run Product Discovery more like a project with a defined start and finish. No matter what, there are some essential elements that you will most likely include.
Economymartechseries.com

Uberflip Named 2021 Hot Vendor by Aragon Research

Vendors selected for the “Hot Vendor” report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative. Uberflip, the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces it has been selected as one of four Hot Vendors in Content Experience for 2021 by Aragon Research. The firm’s report identifies CEP providers which optimally support the production, distribution and analysis of enterprise content to support a richer, more engaging customer experience.
Huntersville, NCQSR Web

Organic juice QSR jumps on self-order kiosk bandwagon

Clean Juice, a QSR franchisor specializing in USDA certified organic juices, smoothies and food, isn't letting the technology revolution pass it by. Launched in 2015 in Huntersville, North Carolina, the company recently introduced its 1,200-square-foot remodeled flagship store at the Birkdale Landing shopping plaza, featuring a self-order kiosk, a digital menu board, a glass window for viewing the "juiceristas" at work with cold press machines and a double-sided pick-up refrigerator.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
Electronicscepro.com

CE Pro Deep Dive: Multiroom AV Market Stays Healthy

With all the inroads made over the past few decades by integrators in terms of diversifying their category mix, audio and video are still clearly the kings of the custom installation industry. And with technology advancements such as IP-based distribution, integrated control solutions, and wireless transmission now making it so much easier for CE pros to deploy multiroom solutions, the AV distribution market continues to be healthy coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy