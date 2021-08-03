Personalization in the marketplace: A deep dive for QSRs
The path to building a loyal customer base in the QSR sector has become somewhat jagged since the pandemic hit. What brands might have perceived as important, before everything went digital and consumers' belts tightened, has since shifted. Having an app, web-ordering and access to third-party services is no longer enough for restaurants to secure their future customer base if it doesn't cast light on individual customer preferences.www.qsrweb.com
