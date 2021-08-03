Personalization in the marketplace: A deep dive for QSRs

Product Discovery is an exercise in working out whether there are customers that want the product (or feature) you’re working on and that you can deliver a solution to them. Product Discovery comes in different shapes and sizes, depending on the situation. A Product Discovery for a new feature will likely run a little differently to a Product Discovery for an entirely new venture. You might be running Product Discovery continuously, or you might, for various reasons, be only able to run Product Discovery more like a project with a defined start and finish. No matter what, there are some essential elements that you will most likely include.