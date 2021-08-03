PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Each Apollo Operating Group ("AOG") unit represents a right to receive one share of Class A Common Stock of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Issuer"), subject to the restrictions and provisions set forth in the Agreement Among Principals, dated July 13, 2007, by and among the reporting person, Leon Black and Joshua Harris, AP Professional Holdings, L.P., BRH Holdings L.P. and the other parties thereto (the "Agreement Among Principals"), and the Seventh Amended and Restated Exchange Agreement, dated as of July 29, 2020, by and among the Issuer and the other parties thereto (the "Seventh A&R Exchange Agreement").