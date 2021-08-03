Cancel
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc unveiled a $3.3 billion sale of its Tropicana and other juice brands in North America to French private equity firm PAI Partners on Tuesday, as it looks to simplify its product range and move away from high-sugar drinks. The company, which bought the orange juice maker in...

www.streetinsider.com

