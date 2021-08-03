Cancel
Marvell Technology (MRVL) to Acquire Innovium in $1.1 Billion Deal

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, and Innovium, Inc., a leading provider of networking solutions for cloud and edge data centers, today announced a definitive agreement, under which Marvell will acquire Innovium in an all-stock transaction.

www.streetinsider.com

