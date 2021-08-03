Henry Schein Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2021 results on Thursday, July 29. We expect Credit Suisse to beat the consensus estimates for revenues, while its earnings will likely miss the mark. The bank posted 48% y-o-y growth in its top-line in the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by higher investment bank revenues (sales & trading and investment banking). However, it was unable to capitalize on it and reported negative net income due to the impact of the Archegos Capital crisis – the hedge fund collapsed after having borrowed extensively from several banks to finance risky bets on a handful of stocks. While the investment bank is likely to drive second-quarter results, losses related to the Archegos crisis will continue to weigh on the profitability figures (Note – Credit Suisse originally reports in CHF (Swiss Francs), the same has been converted to USD for ease of comparison).