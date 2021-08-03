Stabilis Solutions and the Galveston Wharves Partner to Offer LNG Fueling Services for Marine Vessels
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Galveston Wharves at the Port of Galveston (the "Port") and Stabilis Solutions Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ: SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services, including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to facilitate the use of LNG as a marine fuel at the Port.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0