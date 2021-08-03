CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Announces $5M Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carrier Global Corporation's (NYSE: CARR) Board of Directors approved a $1.75 billion stock repurchase authorization. Share repurchases may take place from time to time, subject to among other things, market conditions, share price, compliance with securities laws and regulatory requirements and other factors, and at the company's discretion in the open market or through one or more other public or private transactions. With the remaining portion of the prior authorization, Carrier now has authorization to repurchase about $2 billion. This authorization is a key component of the company's capital allocation plans, which will also include acquisitions and debt paydown over 12-18 months to help position the company for strategic growth and to generate attractive shareowner returns. The enterprise value from the Chubb sale amounts to $3.1 billion, and as of June 30, 2021, Carrier had $2.6 billion of cash. Carrier will provide additional detail during its earnings call scheduled for July 29, 2021.