CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Announces $5M Share Buyback

 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which CECO may purchase up to $5 million of its outstanding common shares through December 31, 2021. Todd...

