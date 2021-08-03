Low back pain, Part 2 | Fit and Healthy

Lemon water has been a popular beverage for years. But if you haven't tried it yet, should you? Well, if you're looking to lose weight, it might be worth it. To be clear, there aren't a lot of scientific studies around lemon water and its health benefits. However, there is a lot of research around the health benefits of drinking plain ole water, and a little lemon just spruces up the drink, right? Think about it this way: If lemon water gets you to drink more water, then the more health benefits you reap.