Veeva Systems (VEEV) Acquires Learnaboutgmp
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that it has acquired Learnaboutgmp, a leading provider of accredited GxP training for life sciences. With more than 170 course titles and over 450 microlearning assets, Learnaboutgmp delivers a comprehensive eLearning library to help organizations develop high-impact learning programs that reduce cost and improve training outcomes.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0