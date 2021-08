We got our first good glimpse of Age of Empires 4 at an April 10, 2021, Fan Preview event, and ever since then there has been fairly consistent debate about whether or not the game looks, well, bad. I've been paying some attention to both sides of the argument — there seems to be just as many people who like the game's look as who dislike the look — but I don't think it's ultimately going to play a role in whether or not the game is a success. Like the rest of the Age series, it's going to be the gameplay that matters most.