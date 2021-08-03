Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: No. 30 Gerard Stringer

By Stephen Igoe
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Carolina has reached the double-digit phase of days until kickoff when the Pirates take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to open head coach Mike Houston's third season at the helm of the program. To count down the days to kickoff, we will be utilizing the Pirates' football roster to help us, going in numerical order from the highest number on the roster to the lowest. We continue the countdown with No. 30 as we are 30 days out from kickoff, and defensive back Gerard Stringer.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Countdown#East Carolina#American Football#Bank Of America Stadium#Nansemond River#Pirates#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Mike Zimmer Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccinations After MIN QBs Enter NFL Protocols

Add Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to the list of head coaches who aren't thrilled with their unvaccinated players. The team had multiple players miss Saturday's practice after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which reportedly includes quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Kellen Mond, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.
Parkville, MOKansas State Collegian

Countdown to Kickoff: 42 days away with long snapper Randen Plattner

A two-year starting long snapper from Parkville, Missouri, Randen Plattner is back for his junior season. Plattner was the primary long snapper for field goals and punts this past season with action in nine games. He was true on all 47 snaps and was a First Team All-Academic performer. Plattner...
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama freshman DB Kadarius Calloway leaves the program

With only days to go until fall camps begins, Alabama will be losing a young defensive back as Kadarius Calloway has left the Crimson Tide. Calloway’s departure was made public when he changed his Twitter bio announcing that he is headed to East Mississippi Community College. Calloway, who originally signed...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Sign Another Former Alabama Star Running Back

The Las Vegas Raiders love players from Alabama and Clemson, and they haven’t been afraid to stock up at the running back position. Today, they signed a notable player who checks all of the boxes. Bo Scarbrough has bounced around a lot, since leaving Alabama in 2018. After winning two...
Kansas StateKansas State Collegian

Countdown to Kickoff: 40 days away with defensive end Spencer Trussell

With the start of the college football season closing in, the next athlete on the countdown is no stranger to the area surrounding AT&T Stadium, where Kansas State will play Stanford on Sept. 4. Coming out of Arlington, Texas, the Collegian focuses on No. 40 Spencer Trussell, a 6 foot 3 inch, 238-pound junior defensive end.
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Countdown to Kickoff: Bobcats search for first win against Cajuns

After back-to-back seasons as the Sun Belt’s runner-up, Louisiana finally earned a conference title — though, they had to share it with Coastal Carolina after the championship game was called off due to COVID-19 protocols. The Ragin’ Cajuns posted their second double-digit win season of the past 50 years in...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Countdown To Kickoff: Notre Dame Tight End Position Preview

RETURNING PRODUCTION (Career) Michael Mayer - 42 catches, 450 yards, 10.7 YPC, 2 TD. George Takacs - 5 catches, 42 yards, 8.4 YPC, 1 TD. Mayer had a strong first season, hauling in 42 passes for 450 yards. The freshman standout was a weapon on third down and his ability to make defenders miss is unique for a player with his size.
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

HS Countdown to Kickoff: Maroons hope to recapture success of last year

Austin High had a solid 2020, going 5-4 overall, 4-3 in district play and making their first playoff appearance since returning to the 6A level. The Maroons defeated San Marcos in Austin on Oct. 30, 56-28. Austin High returns 20 lettermen, including 11 starters — five on offense and six on defense. But to compete at the same level as it did a year ago, the team will have to find ways to replace 21 graduates, including its best player from last season.
Arizona StatePosted by
Arizona Sports

ASU RB Rachaad White reminds Herm Edwards of HOF back Marcus Allen

When Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards looks at running back Rachaad White, he sees glimpses of an old friend and Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen. Allen and Edwards actually go way back. When Edwards was a senior at San Diego State, he recruited Allen to come play for the Aztecs. The two later reunited in Kansas City when Edwards was the Chiefs’ defensive backs coach.
Alabama StateRoll 'Bama Roll

Countdown to kickoff: The ‘30 Alabama team was among the most dominant in school history

Third Saturday in October: The Game-By-Game Story of the South’s Most Intense Football Rivalry by Al Browning. Alabama head coach Wallace Wade entered the 1930 season as a lame duck. Frustrated by fan criticism over three somewhat disappointing seasons after delivering two straight undefeated teams in 1925 and 1926, Wade handed in his resignation in the offseason but agreed to coach the team for one final season. His motivation was clear.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Dan Mullen Reacts To The Offseason Hype For Georgia

In recent years, the battle for the top spot in the SEC East has been waged between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs. At this year’s SEC Media Days, Georgia was selected to win the SEC East by a landslide — notching 923 points and 124 first-place votes. Florida came in at second place with 784 points and just seven first-place votes.
Mississippi State247Sports

Will Mississippi State take another swing at Calloway?

Philadelphia High School (MS) product Kadarius Calloway was one of the first commitments to Coach Joe Moorhead's projected 2021 signing class. When national signing day came and went, neither Calloway or Moorhead were set to be a part of the Bulldog football program. Moorhead was the first to go as...
NFLFanSided

Washington Huskies CB tandem among PFF top 10 for 2021

The Washington Huskies football program has a history of producing talented defensive backs. Some names that come to mind are Desmond Trufant, Marcus Peters, Budda Baker, Kevin King, and Taylor Rapp. Marcus Peters and Budda Baker, drafted in 2015 and 2017, respectively, are the most decorated NFL defensive backs to come out of Washington.
Syracuse, NYCollege Football News

Syracuse Orange: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Syracuse season with what you need to know. Syracuse Orange College Football Preview 2021: Offense. – It was a brutal run. The offense couldn’t move the chains, there weren’t enough downfield plays, there were too many turnovers, there...
College Sportsscoopduck.com

Ducks crack ESPN preseason top-10

ESPN released its preseason power rankings late Tuesday, and Oregon has cracked the top-10. The Ducks slotted in at No. 8, and are the top-ranked Pac-12 team in the publication’s top-25. They came in ahead of USC (13), Washington (19) and Arizona State (25). In his season outlook, ESPN’s Kyle...
NFLstateoftheu.com

Miami Hurricanes 2021 Player Profile: P Lou Hedley

When punter Louis Hedley stole the show after becoming a Cane in February 2019, he instantly became a Miami favorite and internet sensation (and technically the first signee in the Manny Diaz era due to the time zone difference). The Australian native burst onto the media scene immediately after his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy