Countdown to Kickoff: No. 30 Gerard Stringer

East Carolina has reached the double-digit phase of days until kickoff when the Pirates take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to open head coach Mike Houston's third season at the helm of the program. To count down the days to kickoff, we will be utilizing the Pirates' football roster to help us, going in numerical order from the highest number on the roster to the lowest. We continue the countdown with No. 30 as we are 30 days out from kickoff, and defensive back Gerard Stringer.