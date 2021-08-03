Cancel
Tokyo 2020 Olympics track day two: More records tumble, another shock crash and two silvers for Team GB

Cover picture for the articleThe second day of the track cycling in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was, once again, very eventful with multiple world and Olympic records falling as well as a bizarre crash. The action started with a bang with Team GB coming out and breaking the world record in the women's team pursuit against the USA which put them through into the gold medal final. But moments after the race Katie Archibald rode into the back of Neah Evans as the teams chatted on their way back to track centre. Fortunately, everyone was okay.

