Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss has admitted he was wrong to make the insensitive domestic violence comments in light of Sam Bennett's return to Bora-Hansgrohe. "For me [Bennett is] the epitome of mental weakness," Lefevere had written in his weekly Het Nieuwsblad column. "Leaving Bora-Hansgrohe and telling everyone that he was bullied there and thus almost depressed and bankrupt, but fourteen months later he simply returns. It's the same as women returning home after domestic violence."