Space Invaders: Invincible Collection coming to the Switch eShop in the West

Dotemu, the developers behind the excellent 4th game in the iconic Streets of Rage franchise, have announced that the game’s Mr. X Nightmare DLC is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. As we previously reported, there was a holdup on the approval of the downloadable content for Streets of Rage 4, however, it is now live now for all to enjoy. Dotemu has also announced a rather generous 15% discount to make it up to Switch players. The Streets of Rage 4 DLC discount is available until 29th July.