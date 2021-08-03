Space Invaders: Invincible Collection coming to the Switch eShop in the West
According to an eShop listing, Space Invaders: Invincible Collection will be arriving digitally in the West on August 17. The collection of arcade shooters first arrived on Switch last June, but only through limited physical copies on Strictly Limited Games’ website. Though available digitally in Japan, this will be the title’s debut on the Switch eShop in North America. Check out our original coverage here.nintendoeverything.com
Comments / 0