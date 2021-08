Cole Downing received the first Moderna vaccine against covid-19 in February, when restaurant employees in Arkansas first had access to the inoculations. He found himself too busy to get the second shot a few weeks later, but he decided Saturday to get fully vaccinated when the Junior League of Little Rock held a walk-up and drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic offered Pfizer shots for anyone 12 and older and Johnson & Johnson for anyone who preferred a single shot. Downing chose the latter.