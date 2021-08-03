Cancel
Technology

Ethiopia to rekindle second mobile licence tender

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthiopia was tipped to reopen the doors for bidders to compete for a second private mobile operating licence in the country this month, with new terms to include an option for the winner to add mobile money services to its portfolio. Reuters cited government officials as saying the bidding process...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Technologytelecoms.com

MTN walks away from Ethiopia despite mobile money permit clause

Ethiopia has formally announced that it will launch the process to award a second new mobile licence later this month, including a permit to offer financial services. But despite the removal of what has been widely seen as a key stumbling block in the liberalisation of the country’s telecoms market, African telco giant MTN is reportedly no longer interested.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Ethiopia consortium set for mobile money boost

The Safaricom-led company set to become Ethiopia’s first private operator was tipped to have its licence upgraded to include the provision of mobile money services when authorities complete the process of finding a second new entrant. Citing comments from the director general of the Ethiopian Communications Authority Balcha Reba, newspaper...
