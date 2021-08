A Pennsylvania woman who was watching her roommate's dogs was mauled to death while trying to beak up a fight between the animals. On July 28, Rhoda Wagner was found dead in her front yard with three dogs running loose around her, PennLive reports. Responding authorities took the dogs, all pit bulls, into custody and through an investigation determined Wagner had been mauled to death. All three dogs were since euthanized with the consent of the owner, authorities said.