Motor City Car Crawl debuts in Downtown Detroit, Aug. 5-8
Detroit — Produced by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) and the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP), the first-ever Motor City Car Crawl debuts in Downtown Detroit on Thursday, Aug. 5 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8. Visitors will be in awe as they get up close and personal with some of the most innovative new vehicles from metro Detroit area automotive dealers and manufacturers, but the event doesn’t stop there.americajr.com
Comments / 0