Virtual Sky Room Talk - Eek! It's A History Of The Addams Family - Hosted By Filmmaker And Film Historian Glenn Andreiev

A streaming presentation by filmmaker Glenn Andreiev. Streaming Tuesday, August 3rd thru Tuesday, August 10th– Advance registration available now!. What TV sitcom household would you rather hang out in? The drab cookie-cutter Brady Bunch home or the dry Leave It to Beaver house? Didn’t think so. It would surely be the fun, eccentric Addams Family home. The mid 1960s sitcom, The Addams Family twisted the wholesome image of the typical American family into a laugh riot of morbid satire. Returning filmmaker and film historian Glenn Andreiev returns to the Cinema (online!) with a history and examination of Gomez, Morticia, and the ghoulish Addams clan from their start in cartoon drawings by Charles Addams to the recent film adaptations. There will also be a look into the careers of Addams Family cast members such as Jackie Coogan, Carolyn Jones and more. Did you know the Addams’ wild and “ooky” home was based on Charles Addams’ macabre apartment? Did you know that Ted Cassidy, who played the gigantic butler, Lurch, was also the hand model for “Thing”? Tune in to the Cinema and enjoy the all-together creepy fun!"