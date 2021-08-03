Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

What electric vehicle manufacturers can learn from China – their biggest market

By Become an author
Posted by 
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 3 days ago

Despite the pandemic, global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) increased by 43% in 2020. Total EV sales in China were 1.3 million, an increase of 8% compared to 2019, and 41% of all EVs sold worldwide. Though Europe sold more than China for the first time since 2015, China is still the world’s biggest national market for EVs.

The best-selling EV in China is not Tesla’s Model 3, but the tiny Hongguang Mini EV, produced by SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile, a joint venture between China’s state-owned SAIC Motor, US carmaker General Motors and another Chinese company, Wuling Motors.

The conglomerate positions the car as “the People’s Commuting Tool” in its advertising, with a starting price of 28,800 yuan (about US$4,485, or £3,200) and a fully charged driving range of 120km. Since its debut in July 2020, the Hongguang Mini EV has sold over 270,000 units and was the best-selling EV worldwide in January 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBsJO_0bG8uHly00
A Hongguang Mini EV at a dealership in Beijing, China. Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo

This was quite a surprise, as Chinese consumers have traditionally preferred larger models with internal combustion engines. But our recent research on consumer preferences in China reveals significant market opportunities for EVs in small cities and how innovative business models could encourage even more people to ditch their fossil-fuelled cars.

EVs in big and small cities

China aims to reach a peak in its carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Since 2009, the Chinese government has offered subsidies and tax waivers and built charging points to encourage EV buyers and manufacturers.

But those subsidies are now drying up. Finding out what Chinese motorists like in EVs could tell us what’s behind growth in the world’s largest national market, and whether it’s likely to continue or stall. This matters not only for China but the rest of the world. China has been the world’s largest emitter since 2006, and internal combustion engine cars are among the biggest sources of carbon emissions globally.

In a recent study, we found that most EV sales are made in China’s large cities – those with over five million residents, such as Shanghai and Beijing – largely due to the stronger policy incentives there. But consumers in small cities – each with fewer than a million residents – were the most keen to drive EVs.

In these small cities, drivers tend to enjoy shorter commutes and so have less pressure on their time and living costs. People there tend to care more about how well the vehicle works and the environmental benefits of EVs. Prior research revealed that these consumers are less likely to buy an EV if it’s the more expensive option. This might explain why Hongguang’s Mini EV – with its limited range and relatively cheap price – originated in Liuzhou of Guangxi province, a small city in the south-west of China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ll0Wm_0bG8uHly00
The city of Liuzhou. Gyn9037/Shutterstock

Larger cities in China commonly implement car plate lotteries that limit the number of petrol cars licensed each year. The lottery winning rate is smaller than 1%, about 0.0039% in Beijing, so motorists here have no choice but to switch to EVs. Our findings suggest that the Chinese government’s focus on getting people to drive EVs in larger cities may be misplaced.

Smaller Chinese cities demonstrate a desire for cheap, electrified mobility that could be satisfied there and across the world, particularly the burgeoning towns and cities of the developing world. In short, the future of EVs may look very different to the luxury Tesla cars currently attracting the most attention.

Buy, lease or share EVs?

To get more people driving EVs, manufacturers have tried new business models in the Chinese market, such as battery leasing plans. The battery is one of the most expensive components of an EV and this scheme allows consumers to buy the vehicle’s body, then lease the battery on a monthly basis.

Our second study showed that the battery leasing model will probably broaden the appeal of EVs by appealing to people currently put off by the price.

Some EV companies which have introduced battery-leasing models have also offered a service where drivers can replace their empty batteries with a fully charged one at a service station – a much faster transaction than recharging.

We found that it didn’t matter to drivers whether they rented their battery or completely owned the car. Consumers were ready to accept the battery-leasing model because that and battery swapping services help remove two barriers to buying EVs simultaneously: the premium price and long charging wait times.

Separating EV bodies and batteries can even make driving them more sustainable. When the batteries can no longer sustain long-distance driving, they can be reconfigured for a second life in grid-connected storage and electrical tools. At the same time, the owners can continue using the EV bodies without needing to renew the batteries or scrap their vehicles.

Our research also looked at EV sharing schemes, such as EV-Card, in which people can just hop in a vacant EV and drive it if they join a membership scheme. They’re charged for using the EV by the minute. Low-income households were most likely to use this service, potentially making it an effective way of broadening their appeal.

Collectively, a picture emerges of promising ways to deliver the decarbonisation of urban mobility – in China and around the world. Rather than subsidising wealthier consumers in megacities to switch to an EV, a more promising strategy may be to focus on novel forms of access to EVs in China’s – and the world’s – smaller and less wealthy cities.

Comments / 0

The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Gm#Evs#Gm#Saic Motor#Chinese#Wuling Motors#The Hongguang Mini Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...
EconomyCNBC

'Made in China' products are running into new logistics problems

Chinese home appliance company Hisense has big plans to sell more goods overseas, but it said global shipping congestion has multiplied costs and caused delays. It's not been easy, generally, for Chinese multinationals. Out of about 3,400 Chinese companies that operate internationally, only about 200 make more than $1 billion in sales overseas, said James Root, partner at Bain.
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
POTUSCNN

Tesla just got snubbed by Biden's electric vehicle summit

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden celebrated ambitious electric vehicles goals by automakers at the White House on Thursday. But he did so without the world's largest maker of EVs: Tesla. Joining Biden were executives from General Motors (GM) and Ford (F), as well as Stellantis, the company...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's $25,000 Baby EV Reaches Prototype Phase

For quite some time now, Tesla has teased us with a smaller, more affordable alternative to the Model 3. Company CEO Elon Musk has promised that the car would cost just $25,000 and could even arrive this year. Plans for the car include Chinese manufacture and sale, but it is also expected to be sold in other markets across the globe, including the US. However, past promises from the company have either been delayed in their arrival or never see the light of day, so we haven't been all that optimistic about seeing the budget EV this year. The rumor mill has been churning frantically though, and it says that things could be on track, with a prototype said to be already completed.
PoliticsTechCrunch

Automakers urge greater government investment to meet Biden’s EV sales target

General Motors, Ford and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler) issued a joint statement Thursday that they had “shared aspiration[s]” to achieve a 40% to 50% share of electric in new vehicle sales by the end of the decade, with the caveat that such a target “can be achieved only with the timely deployment of the full suite of electrification policies committed to by the Administration in the Build Back Better Plan.”
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can General Motors Become an Electric Vehicle Leader?

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is often thought of as a "legacy" automaker, but the reality is that the company is making some big moves in the electric vehicle and autonomous transportation industries. In this Fool Live video segment, recorded on July 16, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Brian Withers, along with chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu, discuss whether General Motors could eventually become one of the leaders in the EV space.
WorldPosted by
The Week

What the U.S. can learn from India's brutal Delta surge

The Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus was identified in India in late 2020, and in March, "a catastrophic surge in coronavirus cases ripped through India, killing tens of thousands in a matter of weeks, before plunging just as sharply," The Washington Post reports. The sharp drop, instead of the predicted continued exponential rise, surprised public health officials, but the virus hasn't faded away or even dropped to pre-March numbers. In some parts of India, cases are on the rise again.
EconomyFOXBusiness

China’s antitrust regulator planning to fine Meituan about $1 billion

SINGAPORE — China’s antitrust regulator is preparing to impose a roughly $1 billion fine on food-delivery giant Meituan for allegedly abusing its dominant market position to the detriment of merchants and rivals, according to people familiar with the matter. The penalty could be announced in the coming weeks, and Meituan...
Economyinvesting.com

GM Falls As Carmaker Warns Of Semiconductor Shortage, Input Costs

Investing.com – General Motors stock (NYSE:GM) fell over 7% Wednesday as the carmaker warned of semiconductor shortages, higher raw material prices and supply chain challenges even as it raised its forecast for the year. The company lost market share in almost all segments and all geographies barring one and that...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin mining ban in China a ‘game changer’ for electric vehicle adoption

Following Beijing’s crackdown on energy-sapping Bitcoin (BTC) mining, Guizhou province has become the country’s first to make use of its freed-up power capacity to advance a climate-conscious agenda. The hydroelectric-rich southern province has recently announced a plan to build at least 4,500 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in 2021. This...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market will Generate Massive Revenue in Future- A comprehensive study on Key Players: Xuji Group, Eaton, ABB

Latest research study titled Global Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as Webasto, Leviton, Auto Electric Power Plant, Pod Point, Clipper Creek, Chargepoint, Xuji Group, Eaton, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, DBT-CEV, Efacec, NARI & IES Synergy.
BusinessNewsweek

Here's Where Tesla Produces Its Electric Cars Around the World

With new production facilities expected to come online in Austin, Texas and Berlin by the end of the year, Tesla has been steadily increasing its manufacturing footprint since opening its first factory 11 years ago. Founded in 2003, Tesla started its venture into electric vehicles by manufacturing the first-generation Roadster,...
Economyinsideevs.com

GM To Invest $35 Billion In EVs and AVs Between 2020 And 2025

In the most recent letter to shareholders, General Motors chair and CEO Mary Barra has highlighted a bold electrification plan. The company intends to accelerate its engineering and capital investments in electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving technology (AVs) by $8 billion, from $27 billion to $35 billion between 2020 and 2025.
Businessimore.com

Apple's biggest supplier buys new plant for electric vehicle chips

Apple's biggest supplier is buying a plant to make chips for electric vehicles. Foxconn is spending $90 million on a semiconductor plant in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Apple is rumored to have an electric vehicle, but it's still years away. Apple's biggest supplier, Foxconn, has agreed to purchase a semiconductor plant in...
CarsTelegraph

Buyers give up on new cars as shortages mean months of delays

Drivers are giving up on buying new cars as a lack of availability created by the microchip shortage causes vehicle sales to slump to the lowest level in more than two decades. Registrations of new vehicles plunged almost 30pc in July to 123,296 compared with a year earlier - the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's electric vehicle makers report strong July sales

(Reuters) - Electric vehicle sales at China’s Li Auto and Xpeng Inc more than tripled in July from a year ago, while they doubled at Nio Inc, helped by robust demand for new energy automobiles in the world’s biggest auto market. The rise in July deliveries comes at a time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy