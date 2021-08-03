Grace Piddock

Grace A. “Joann” Piddock, 81, of Steubenville, OH, passed away Sunday August 1, 2021 in the Valley Hospice Care Center North, Steubenville, OH. She was born January 31, 1940 in Steubenville, OH a daughter of the late Norman W. and Maxine L. (Skinner) Wedlake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy G. Piddock; her companion of 35 years, Floyd Howell; an infant son, Chuckie Lee VanVoltenburg; and three brothers, Terri, John Joseph “Jack”, and Charles Wedlake.