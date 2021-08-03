Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steubenville, OH

Grace Piddock

heraldstaronline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrace A. “Joann” Piddock, 81, of Steubenville, OH, passed away Sunday August 1, 2021 in the Valley Hospice Care Center North, Steubenville, OH. She was born January 31, 1940 in Steubenville, OH a daughter of the late Norman W. and Maxine L. (Skinner) Wedlake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy G. Piddock; her companion of 35 years, Floyd Howell; an infant son, Chuckie Lee VanVoltenburg; and three brothers, Terri, John Joseph “Jack”, and Charles Wedlake.

www.heraldstaronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steubenville, OH
Obituaries
City
Steubenville, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Brilliant, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
City
Weston, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Joseph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy