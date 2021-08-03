Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Simone Biles wins bronze medal on balance beam after returning to competition

By The Associated Press
mychamplainvalley.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American gymnastics superstar won bronze during the balance beam final on Tuesday, a week after she took herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health. Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal — tied with Shannon Miller for the most by an American in gymnastics — by drilling a slightly watered-down version of her usual routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach.

www.mychamplainvalley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Mykayla Skinner
Person
Tang Xijing
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Jade Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Bronze Medal#Gymnastics#Olympic Medal#American#Ioc#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Related
SportsNBC Miami

Rewatch the Best Olympic Moments from the Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Games were full of dramatic endings and jaw-dropping highlights. See some of the best moments and iconic performances that defined the Olympics below:. Simone Biles returns to win bronze in balance beam. Simone Biles won the bronze medal in balance beam after withdrawing from the all-around final and...
SportsColumbian

Jensen: Simone Biles brings humanity to Olympics

Let’s not call it redemption or vindication. Those words imply a mistake was made. It’s not really a comeback either. That suggests her past success had been interrupted by failure. What Simone Biles achieved Tuesday by winning the bronze medal in the balance beam was something closer to equilibrium, the state of balance.
SportsLincoln Journal Star

Ruben Navarrette: Biles' triumph transcends medals

For superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles -- who has won a total of seven Olympic medals in her career -- the bronze medal she won Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics will probably always be her favorite. After all, that medal was particularly hard-earned. Following her win, Biles told reporters that...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

The inspiration of Simone Biles

With the Tokyo Olympics winding down — the Closing Ceremony is at 8 p.m. Tokyo time, which is 7 a.m. Toledo time Sunday — we’ll all invariably take a moment to reflect upon the amazing feats of athleticism we’ve seen. Toledo native Oshae Jones, 23, won a bronze medal in...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
SportsNBC Sports

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy