(MANHATTAN, KS - August 6, 2021) Starting Monday, August 9, all visitors and city staff will be required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose when indoors at all City of Manhattan facilities. The requirement applies to people older than two years of age, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated. The decision to require masks indoors was made by City Manager Ron Fehr in response to CDC and Riley County Health Department (RCHD) recommendations for areas with high or substantial transmission rates.