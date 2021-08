The children’s handbell choir of Wintersville United Methodist Church entertained many attending the latest First Wednesday in Wintersville. The church also held an outdoor worship service and offered free food and school supplies for 200 children during the event, which also included a performance by the Steubenville Catholic Central High School Marching Band, inflatable attractions for children, food trucks and assorted other vendors. The next one will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and coincide with the Jefferson County Farmers Market, which is held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday in the parking lot at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.