European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has told Boris Johnson in a phone call that the EU will not renegotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol as he has demanded.In a call the day after Brexit minister David Frost set out proposals for changes to the protocol Mr Johnson told Ms Von der Leyen that the way it was currently being implemented was “unsustainable”. The prime minister later repeated the same message in a phone conversation with German chancellor Angela Merkel, which appeared to mark the beginning of a concerted campaign to undermine continental support for the protocol.But soon after...