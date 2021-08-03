Cancel
Tales of Arise Will Not Receive Any Story DLC, Producer Yusuke Tomizawa Confirms

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTales of Arise will not get any story DLC after release, the game's producer confirmed. Speaking during last week's online event that provided some additional information on the game's side activities, skits, and DLC costumes, Producer Yusuke Tomizawa confirmed that no story DLC will be made available after launch, also adding that the game will release as a complete experience and will not receive either prequels or sequels. While some entries in the series did get prequels and sequels, the only game to get story DLC after launch was Tales of Zestiria, so this statement isn't particularly surprising.

