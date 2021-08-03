Tales of Arise Will Not Receive Any Story DLC, Producer Yusuke Tomizawa Confirms

A new trailer for Bandai Namco‘s upcoming Tales of Arise dropped earlier today, July 29th. The trailer showcased numerous activities that the colorful cast of characters will get into during their downtime. Titled The Spirt of Adventure, the trailer showed the cast taking part in fishing, taking care of animals on a farm, and of course cooking then sharing a meal together. While cooking meals is an activity that fans of the series are already acquainted with, the addition of a non-mini-game tied fishing and the farm are new welcome additions to the series. As the trailer goes on, however, it’s clear that the high point is definitely the new way Tales of Arise will approach skits.