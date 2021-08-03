Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Eileen LaPoint-Battles

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEileen LaPoint-Battles RUTLAND — Eileen M. LaPoint-Battles, 95, died Wednesday morning, March 11,2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 8, 1924, in Healdville, the daughter of Domenic and Rose Cimonetti. Upon Rose's death, Eileen was raised by maternal grandparents, Michael and Theresa Cimonetti. In later years, she was raised by Dominic and her beloved step-mother, Priska Frieda Cimonetti. She graduated from Glen Cove High School and from the Long Island Institute of Beauty for Cosmetology in Hempstead Long Island, New York. Eileen was also very proud of her work during World War II at Republic Aviation, where they built P-47 Thunderbolts. She returned to Vermont, married Charles "Bill" LaPoint, raised two daughters, and owned and operated Eileen's Beauty Shop from 1963 until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of St. Peter's Church, Rutland American Legion Auxiliary Unit #31 and the Legion of Mary. After Bill's death, Eileen married John C. "Jack" Battles. She was very happy to have new family members all of whom she cherished. Eileen is survived by her daughter Charlene Ross and her husband William of Rutland; step-children Martha Pawlusiak (Joseph) of Spokane, Washington; Mark Battles (Caryl) of El Granada, California; Melinda Battles of Rutland; sister-in-law Betty Cimonetti, of Glen Cove, Long Island; brother-in-law Bill Battles (Nancy) of Paoli, Pennsylvania; granddaughter Kimberly Manseau of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Alex, Meredith and Tate Pawlusiak, Emma Guetter; great-grandchildren Zackary and Brayden Manseau, Rowan Guetter; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Dominic, Rose, Frieda, Michael, Theresa; brothers Leo, Mark and Millio Cimonetti; her most beloved daughter JoAnne Ast; and grandson Brian Pockette, Bill LaPoint, Jack Battles; and numerous cousins and very dear friends. Donations in Eileen's memory may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd., Pittsford, VT 05763. A Catholic mass will be held at St. Peter's Church on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Shrewsbury Center Cemetery. A reception follows at the Shrewsbury Community Meeting House across from the cemetery. There will be no calling hours Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Rutland, VT
County
Rutland County, VT
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
City
Pittsford, VT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, VT
Rutland, VT
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Retirement#Glen Cove High School#Republic Aviation#Eileen S Beauty Shop#St Peter S Church#Melinda Battles Of#Dominic Rose#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

$1T infrastructure bill passes key test vote

The Senate on Saturday voted to start wrapping up a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan package, clearing a key hurdle to finishing the bill. Senators voted 67-27 to advance the bill. Eighteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to help get the legislation over the 60-vote hurdle. Without an agreement, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy