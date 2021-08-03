Eileen LaPoint-Battles RUTLAND — Eileen M. LaPoint-Battles, 95, died Wednesday morning, March 11,2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 8, 1924, in Healdville, the daughter of Domenic and Rose Cimonetti. Upon Rose's death, Eileen was raised by maternal grandparents, Michael and Theresa Cimonetti. In later years, she was raised by Dominic and her beloved step-mother, Priska Frieda Cimonetti. She graduated from Glen Cove High School and from the Long Island Institute of Beauty for Cosmetology in Hempstead Long Island, New York. Eileen was also very proud of her work during World War II at Republic Aviation, where they built P-47 Thunderbolts. She returned to Vermont, married Charles "Bill" LaPoint, raised two daughters, and owned and operated Eileen's Beauty Shop from 1963 until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of St. Peter's Church, Rutland American Legion Auxiliary Unit #31 and the Legion of Mary. After Bill's death, Eileen married John C. "Jack" Battles. She was very happy to have new family members all of whom she cherished. Eileen is survived by her daughter Charlene Ross and her husband William of Rutland; step-children Martha Pawlusiak (Joseph) of Spokane, Washington; Mark Battles (Caryl) of El Granada, California; Melinda Battles of Rutland; sister-in-law Betty Cimonetti, of Glen Cove, Long Island; brother-in-law Bill Battles (Nancy) of Paoli, Pennsylvania; granddaughter Kimberly Manseau of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Alex, Meredith and Tate Pawlusiak, Emma Guetter; great-grandchildren Zackary and Brayden Manseau, Rowan Guetter; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Dominic, Rose, Frieda, Michael, Theresa; brothers Leo, Mark and Millio Cimonetti; her most beloved daughter JoAnne Ast; and grandson Brian Pockette, Bill LaPoint, Jack Battles; and numerous cousins and very dear friends. Donations in Eileen's memory may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd., Pittsford, VT 05763. A Catholic mass will be held at St. Peter's Church on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Shrewsbury Center Cemetery. A reception follows at the Shrewsbury Community Meeting House across from the cemetery. There will be no calling hours Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.