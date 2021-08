Back in March, we speculated that Microsoft may be killing off the Microsoft Store for Business and Education soon, due to the fact that it had stated that users will not be allowed to purchase paid apps from April 14. The move had been previously rumored to kick off in June 2020 but the pandemic put a dent in those plans, and it seems that Microsoft pushed the date forward internally. Today, the firm has categorically confirmed that the Microsoft Store for Business and Education will not be supported on Windows 11 - which is scheduled for a release later this year.