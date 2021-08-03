Charlotte Gertrude Hughes Pettis Burney RUTLAND — It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Charlotte Gertrude Hughes Pettis Burney, 95, on July 30, 2021, at The Meadows in Rutland after a long battle with dementia. She was born Nov. 19, 1925, the daughter of Russell and Gertrude Hughes of Fair Haven. She resided in Fair Haven and Hampton, New York, all of her life. She married John Malcolm Pettis on Nov. 20, 1943, and they were married until his death in May 1977. Charlotte married Harrison Burney Jr. on May 16, 1987, and they were married until his death in October 2006. Charlotte was a member of the Fair Haven United Methodist Church. She loved her family above all else. She loved her precious cat, Bootsie, until Bootsie passed away in 2020. Charlotte enjoyed flowers, plants, Bingo and playing cards. Charlotte is survived by five children: two daughters, Patricia Macri of Granville, New York; and Donna Carman (James) of Hudson Falls, New York; three sons, John Pettis (Paula) of Vergennes; William Pettis of Queensbury, New York; and Robert Pettis (Jon) of Barre; and step-daughter, Fonda Keith (Robert) of Pittsford. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and many by marriage, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; her three brothers, Russell Hughes Jr., Vernon Gareth Hughes and Charles Lloyd Hughes; her granddaughter, Elise Ann Stark; and two great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, with the funeral service on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Fair Haven United Methodist Church. Graveside committal service and burial will follow at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or to the Alzheimer's Association, 300 Cornerstone Dr, Williston, VT, 05495 https://www.alz.org/vermont.