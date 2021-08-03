Cancel
VR2 on SI Podcast: Breaking Down Tennessee's Latest Commits: Addison Nichols, Jack Luttrell and Kalib Perry

By Jack Foster
 5 days ago
Host Jack Foster and Matt Ray bring you another episode of the VR2 on SI Podcast, talking the latest big names to commit to Tennessee, such as Kalib Perry, Jack Luttrell and, most importantly, Addison Nichols. Matt loves what he sees in all three, but he emphasizes the impact Nichols will bring to Tennessee not only on the field, but in the locker room as well. Listen to all the info you need to know about the three commits on the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast! Listen to the full podcast below:

