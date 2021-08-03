Cancel
Business

Amazon said it will appeal EU $886 million fine

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection imposed a record $886.6 million European Union fine on Amazon.com for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's rules. Amazon said it would appeal the fine. Globally, a regulatory scrutiny of tech giants, including Alphabet's Google, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft...

