West Plains Sunrise Rotary Club sets goals for 2022

Officials with the West Plains Sunrise Rotary Club set goals for the coming year. Jack Bates, West Plains Sunrise Rotary Club President, recently addressed the club and spoke about what he hopes to accomplish during his time as club president. Most notably, Bates said he hopes that at least 75% of the club will become Paul Harris Fellows. This not only helps local efforts, but worldwide efforts as well. The Paul Harris Society recognizes Rotary members and friends of The Rotary Foundation who elect to contribute $1,000 or more each year to the Annual Fund, PolioPlus Fund, or approved global grants. The purpose of the Paul Harris Society is to honor and thank individuals for their generous, ongoing support of The Rotary Foundation.