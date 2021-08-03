Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Plains, MO

West Plains Sunrise Rotary Club sets goals for 2022

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with the West Plains Sunrise Rotary Club set goals for the coming year. Jack Bates, West Plains Sunrise Rotary Club President, recently addressed the club and spoke about what he hopes to accomplish during his time as club president. Most notably, Bates said he hopes that at least 75% of the club will become Paul Harris Fellows. This not only helps local efforts, but worldwide efforts as well. The Paul Harris Society recognizes Rotary members and friends of The Rotary Foundation who elect to contribute $1,000 or more each year to the Annual Fund, PolioPlus Fund, or approved global grants. The purpose of the Paul Harris Society is to honor and thank individuals for their generous, ongoing support of The Rotary Foundation.

www.ozarkradionews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
West Plains, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Set#The Paul Harris Society#The Rotary Foundation#The Annual Fund#Polioplus Fund#The Backpack Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. beach volleyball's Ross, Klineman capture Olympic gold in Tokyo

The A-Team is bringing Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball back to the U.S. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman's beat Australia in two sets at the Tokyo Games on Friday, marking the first time the U.S. has claimed gold since 2012, when powerhouse pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won their third in a row.

Comments / 0

Community Policy