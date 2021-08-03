Big Names Like Alex Honnold Won’t Be Climbing in Tokyo. Here’s Why.

This article was first published by Climbing.com. To get more of their premium content along with your Outside subscription, join Outside+. A few days ago, we published a piece titled, Who Can Beat Adam Ondra and Janja Garnbret in the Olympics? Fans were quick to toss out names and scenarios in the comments, but it quickly occurred to us that some of the names being volleyed around in that fun speculation were not climbers who will actually be climbing at the Olympics. It’s understandable—the Olympics’ format is confusing and the field is small, limited to 20 men and 20 women. So, we thought we’d take this opportunity to list some of the names that were brought up and explain the reasons for their Olympic absence.