Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Big Names Like Alex Honnold Won’t Be Climbing in Tokyo. Here’s Why.

By John Burgman
Posted by 
outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This article was first published by Climbing.com. To get more of their premium content along with your Outside subscription, join Outside+. A few days ago, we published a piece titled, Who Can Beat Adam Ondra and Janja Garnbret in the Olympics? Fans were quick to toss out names and scenarios in the comments, but it quickly occurred to us that some of the names being volleyed around in that fun speculation were not climbers who will actually be climbing at the Olympics. It’s understandable—the Olympics’ format is confusing and the field is small, limited to 20 men and 20 women. So, we thought we’d take this opportunity to list some of the names that were brought up and explain the reasons for their Olympic absence.

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 0

outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Climbing#Free Climbing#Tokyo#Lead Climbing#Climbing Com#Men#American Olympic#Indonesian#Italian#Team Usa#Ifsc#Asian Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Economybeincrypto.com

Tradingview Partners With Free Solo Climber Alex Honnold Following Rebrand

Tradingview has entered into a partnership with Alex Honnold, a legend of the climbing world. The move is part of an extensive rebranding of the world’s most popular trading platform for cryptocurrencies and other equities. The Tradingview logo has also changed in recent days. This was met with some controversy...
EntertainmentOutside Online

Alex Honnold Is Challenged by a Small Feat

As a world-renowned free soloist and adventure climber, Alex Honnold is best known for feats performed high off the ground. This film from Black Diamond follows him through the process of working on other, more miniature projects close to home in Red Rock, Nevada.
SportsAwful Announcing

Alex Honnold announces season 2 of his ‘Climbing Gold’ podcast as climbing debuts in the Olympics

Alex Honnold was the subject of Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, and he’s stayed fairly visible ever since. There aren’t many climbers with mainstream name recognition, but Honnold certainly qualifies. Pairing that with his ability to break down the sport it’s obvious why he’s part of NBC’s Olympics coverage this year, as competitive climbing makes its debut as an Olympic sport in Tokyo.
Lifestylegearjunkie.com

Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell to Teach Rock Climbing on MasterClass

Climbing legends Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell will join Jimmy Chin in teaching on MasterClass. Join two of the greatest rock climbers of all time as they reveal the tried-and-true toolkit they employ to scale a summit,” MasterClass teased. That summit being the 3,000-foot El Cap in Yosemite. Yes, this is your chance to dive deep and learn one-on-one with not one but two of the greatest climbing pros.
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
AnimalsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This rhythmic horse stole the show during dressage event at the Tokyo Olympics

One horse is taking the Internet by storm following an equestrian dressage event, where he showed off his rhythm at the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA’s four-time Olympian Steffen Peters and his horse Suppenkasper (or Mopsi) have gone viral following the dressage Grand Prix Freestyle individual final, which is basically the riders and horses dancing to music while incorporating some tricks into the mix.
SportsRunnersWorld

Shaunae Miller-Uibo Wins Gold in the Women’s 400 Meters at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

With a blistering close around the final turn, Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the women’s 400 meters, running a personal best (48.36) on Friday in Tokyo and defending her gold medal from the 2016 Rio Games. She becomes just the second woman in Olympic history to win back-to-back titles in the 400 meters, after Marie-Jose Perec, the 1992 and 1996 champion.
SoccerNBC Miami

What Is an Olimpico and Why Megan Rapinoe's Goal in Tokyo Is a Big Deal

Megan Rapinoe has done something very rare in the sport of soccer during Team USA's bronze medal match against Australia. The Americans were awarded a corner kick 7 minutes into the match and the 36-year-old's job was to kick the ball into the penalty area in the hope of finding another U.S. player who can score. But she was the one who scored and such a goal is called "Olimpico."
SportsOCRegister

Allyson Felix sets another Olympic milestone with 11th medal, 7th gold

TOKYO — It had been an Olympic career like no other, stretching across five Games and on to an almost unbearably humid Saturday night at the Olympic Stadium and one final golden lap for Allyson Felix. And now Felix, like her victorious U.S. 4×400-meter relay teammates Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad...
SportsAOL Corp

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
SportsNBC Sports

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...
SportsPosted by
FanSided

Which country won the most medals at the 2021 Olympics?

Which country won the most medals at the 2021 Olympics?. The 2021 Olympics were arguably a smashing success. After a long delay due to COVID-19 and some controversy surrounding the lack of fans, the Olympics is now officially over. Team USA saw many milestones, broken records and historic moments. But...
SportsNBC Miami

Rewatch the Best Olympic Moments from the Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Games were full of dramatic endings and jaw-dropping highlights. See some of the best moments and iconic performances that defined the Olympics below:. Simone Biles returns to win bronze in balance beam. Simone Biles won the bronze medal in balance beam after withdrawing from the all-around final and...
Sportschatsports.com

Here's why Simone Biles didn't 'quit' on Team USA

TOKYO — Did Simone Biles “quit” on the rest of the United States women’s gymnastics team Tuesday when, after a disastrously bad vault in the first rotation, she pulled herself out of competition citing a lack of focus caused by mental health concerns?. More specifically, did that decision cost the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy