Passengers crash-landed hot-air balloon after pilot was thrown overboard

PIERMONT, N.H. / ABC News — Three people were able to radio for help and crash-land a hot-air balloon without injuries in July after the pilot and a fourth passenger went overboard, according to a preliminary report released Monday.

The hot-air balloon pilot, Brian Boland, took flight on July 15 from an airport he owned in Thetford, Vermont, with four passengers aboard the balloon that was registered for sightseeing, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The balloon flew northeast along the Connecticut River, cruising for about 45 minutes before Boland reported that the pilot light on the burner was out. Boland changed to a new propane tank, but could not find the striker to relight the burner, a passenger told investigators.

Boland found a backup striker and relit the burner, but the balloon had lost too much altitude to avoid hitting the ground. It crashed in a field south of Bradford, Vermont, throwing a passenger from the basket and sending the pilot overboard with a foot entangled in the balloon’s attach rope, according to the safety board.

The balloon rose back into the sky, carrying Boland below the basket before he fell in a field near the Connecticut River. Boland suffered fatal injuries. He was 72-years-old.

The three remaining passengers contacted ground support on a handheld radio, receiving instructions on how to operate the balloon in preparation for landing. The craft traveled about 3.5 miles from the initial crash site before it made contact with trees and crash-landed in a wooded area in Piermont, New Hampshire, according to the safety board.

The passenger that was thrown overboard suffered only minor injuries and the other three were not hurt.