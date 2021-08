The effects of an unfortunate term used in the Chinese media turned out to be greater than anyone could have expected. Tencent loses $60 billion through falling stock price. "Spiritual opium" is how China's Economic Information Daily, affiliated with state news agency Xinhua, described online games. Calling an entire industry this way had to have its consequences. Many companies have already suffered heavy losses, and it is still unclear whether this is not the end of the "effects". Chinese gaming and social networking giant Tencent saw a 10 percent drop in its stock price after the article was published, costing it $60 billion.