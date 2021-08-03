Cancel
Healthcare Provider Analytics Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2029- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Cover picture for the articleThe global healthcare provider analytics market was valued at US$ 7.19 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 23.94 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 26.19% over the forecast period. Use of technology in the field of medical science and healthcare sector is not a new concept. These technologically advanced equipments have always proven helpful for the trillion dollar industry. With the rise of chronic diseases in young adults and recent COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare infrastructure is under tremendous pressure. Today majority of the healthcare organizations are facing problems like difficulty to manage their database related to the patients. Healthcare analytics provides is ideal solution to most of the healthcare sector’s problems, especially the one regarding the higher volume of unsegregated data. Healthcare analytics helps in tracking hospital capacity, identification of high-risk patients, availability of ventilators and many other things.

