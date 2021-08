The Detroit Lions are hosting veteran center Evan Boehm, according to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Boehm was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He started in nine games over two seasons there before the team waived him in final cuts during the 2018 preseason. Over the next two years, he started 12 more games—four with the Colts, eight with the Dolphins. Last year, he jumped around the practice squads of the Bills and Jaguars, but never made it onto the field.