The Disability Pride Madison Summertime Gathering will be held Saturday, July 31, 1-4 p.m. at the Tenney Park Shelter on Madison’s near east side and it will be a smaller affair than usual this year. This will be the first in-person gathering for the organization since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. They are excited and cautious in their plans to gather again and looking forward to reconnecting with each other in the community.