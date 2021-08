Giants linebacker Blake Martinez is back with the team on Saturday after a brief stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. “Blake is back with us in the building today,” Giants coach Joe Judge said Saturday. “He was his normal self, smiling, happy to be back with the team. He’s always a lot of fun to have around. He’s always got a good comment. Definitely a guy that communicates a lot in the meetings, so it’s good to have him back already.