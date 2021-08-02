Slow-Developing Market For Vladimir Tarasenko

I sat down to put together a post this afternoon, a bit unsure of what I wanted to write about. In truth, the last topic I really wanted to revisit was the Vladimir Tarasenko trade saga. We have all read countless material on the subject and are ready for this nonsense to come to an end. The crazy thing is that it has not. For some insane reason, the Blues have failed to trade Tarasenko elsewhere, prolonging the wonder if he will actually remain in St. Louis for at least the start of next season.