Slow-Developing Market For Vladimir Tarasenko
There has been an expectation over the past few months that the Blues and Vladimir Tarasenko would be parting ways. First came the news that he was being shopped which was followed up by Tarasenko’s trade request going public. The first opportunity came and went with expansion; although St. Louis left the winger unprotected, Seattle instead opted for RFA defenseman Vince Dunn. Then came the draft and the opening of free agency and still the veteran remains with the Blues.www.prohockeyrumors.com
