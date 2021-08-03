Cancel
Business

Deal Of The Century: How Michael Dell Turned His Declining PC Business Into A $40 Billion Windfall

Forbes
Forbes
After years battling Silicon Valley skeptics and Wall Street adversaries, Michael Dell has pulled off the deal of the century, borrowing and flipping his way to a $50 billion fortune. His biggest ambitions lie ahead—and they have nothing to do with space. Sitting at the headquarters of his Austin, Texas–based...

Forbes

Forbes

ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

Businesschannele2e.com

Cisco Cloud Stack Rumor vs Cisco Plus As-a-Service Reality

Cisco Systems has denied a report that it’s developing a Cloud Stack service to manage hardware and software within private data centers for customers. The alleged Cloud Stack strategy would be Cisco’s private cloud response to public cloud giants such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Alleged...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

The $29 billion deal in 11 weeks: how Square bought Afterpay

SYDNEY/HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jack Dorsey introduced the world to expressing itself in just 140 characters as the creator of Twitter Inc, and his payments company, Square Inc, also likes getting straight to the point. Square’s purchase of Australian buy now, pay later provider Afterpay Ltd for...
Businessmix929.com

Telecom firm Lumen to sell some US business in $7.5 billion deal

(Reuters) – Lumen Technologies said on Tuesday it would sell some of its U.S. business, to Apollo Global Management Inc in a deal valued at $7.5 billion. Under the terms of the transaction, Lumen will retain its incumbent local exchange carrier assets in 16 states, as well as its national fiber routes and competitive local exchange carrier) networks, the company said.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Lumen Technologies stock rises after $2.7 billion deal to sell Latin America business

Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. got a 1.7% lift in premarket trading Monday, after the provider of integrated communications services to residential and business customers announced a deal to sell its Latin America business for $2.7 billion to investment firm Stonepeak. The company said the leadership team of the Latin America business will remain in place after the deal, and Lumen will remain a strategic relationship with the new company. "This transaction unlocks value for our shareholders while allowing us to maintain our global presence through our strategic relationship with the New LATAM Company," said Chief Executive Jeff Storey. The company said the proceeds provide additional capital to allow it to accelerate investments in growth areas. Lumen shares have rallied 29.5% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.5%.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Accenture helps drive data-driven reinvention in the cloud

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way companies think about their data. In the past “big data” was king; but now, companies talk more about digitizing their data in an effort to meet the needs of their customers. In many cases, though, companies don’t even own the channels they use, making...
StocksInvestorPlace

Is Oracle a Bet on the Cloud Worth Taking?

InvestorPlace’s Louis Navellier recently suggested that Oracle’s (NASDAQ:ORCL) push into the cloud should help ORCL stock to continue moving higher. Up 40% in the past six months and 61% over the past year, I’m not sure it’s the best short-term or long-term bet on the cloud. Here’s why. Oracle’s Cloud...
Businessaithority.com

Omnicom’s Credera Launches Amazon Center of Excellence to Innovate and Transform the Digital Customer Experience

Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, announced the launch of a new Amazon Center of Excellence to serve clients with innovative solutions at the intersection of digital transformation and digital customer experience. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns...
MarketsPosted by
Footwear News

How Deckers Is Stealing More Running Market Share as It Aims to Turn Hoka One One Into a Billion-Dollar Brand

Hoka One One once again presented standout results in Deckers’ Thursday Q1 earnings report. The parent company of the Ugg, Hoka One One, Teva, and Sanuk brands, reported a revenue increase of 78.2% to $504.7 million for Q1 of fiscal year 2022. With Hoka’s overall revenue increasing 95% to $213.1 million, the fast-growing running brand accounted for nearly 40% of the company’s total revenue. It also surpassed Ugg’s revenue for the first quarter ever.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Blockchain Technology Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Lenovo Group, Eastman Kodak, Facebook, Microsoft

Due to increasing applications of blockchain technology and growing automations across the globe, significant amount of demand will be generated over the forecasted period. The Block chain technology allows multiple participants to connect to the network, provides secured communication network. It works as a record keeping as well as electronic transaction processing. Growing digitalization of currency, online transactions as well as secure online payment gateways will create number of opportunities in the blockchain technology market.
Financial Reportsriverbender.com

Berkshire Hathaway posts 7% gain in 2Q profit

NEW YORK (AP) — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway company reported a 7% gain in profit for the second quarter as the conglomerate saw improvements in its railroad, utilities and energy companies. Berkshire Hathaway, based in Omaha, Nebraska, said Saturday that it earned $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 1,980 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cluster Computing Market Future Growth Outlook | Hewlett Packard, Intel, Cray

The latest independent research document on Global Cluster Computing examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Cluster Computing study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Cluster Computing market report advocates analysis of Dell (U.S.), Hewlett Packard, Inc. (U.S), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Cray, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Graphics International Corp. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) & Google Inc. (U.S.).
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Berkshire Hathaway Second-Quarter Operating Earnings Rise 21%

Warren Buffet's multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report (BRK.B ) - Get Reportreported second-quarter operating earnings on Saturday rising by 21% to $6.69 billion from $5.51 billion in the same period a year earlier as the company's manufacturing, service and retailing businesses continued to recover in the first half of the year after facing setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Dark Analytics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Apple, Dell EMC, AWS

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Dark Analytics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Dark Analytics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Dark Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
StocksValueWalk

Dan Loeb Q2 2021 Letter: Restoration Hardware And Disney

Dan Loeb’s letter to Third Point investors for the second quarter ended July 2021, discussing cryptocurrencies, his new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings (NYSE:RH), and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS). Dear Investor:. During the Second Quarter, Third Point returned +3.7% in the Offshore Fund and +3.8% in the Ultra Fund, bringing...

