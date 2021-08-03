Nancy Danforth
Nancy Coffin Danforth, age 94, of Sterling, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip R. and Esther P. Coffin, and brother, Nick Coffin. She is survived by her son, Alan Danforth of Texas, and three daughters, Lynn (Bob) Martin of Warrenton, VA, Mary Ann (Craig) Swanson of Sterling, VA and Allison (John) Thelen of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Allison (Ryan) Miller, Christy (Jerel) Horton, Ryan Thelen, Alexander "Alex" Thelen, Nicholas Thelen; great grandchildren, Jackson Miller, Amelia Horton, and Sutton Miller; and special friends, Jack and Pat Cunningham.www.loudountimes.com
