Playdate sells out 2021 stock supply in less than 20 minutes
Pre-orders for the new handheld console Playdate opened on July 29, with over 20,000 consoles sold in less than 20 minutes, as confirmed by maker Panic. The Firewatch publisher allocated the set number of units to be shipped later in the year. Once those had sold out, the company continued to take orders for 2022. Units made for next year will be adjusted to meet the demand set by pre-orders, according to the company.www.gamesindustry.biz
