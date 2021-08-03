Cancel
Playdate sells out 2021 stock supply in less than 20 minutes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-orders for the new handheld console Playdate opened on July 29, with over 20,000 consoles sold in less than 20 minutes, as confirmed by maker Panic. The Firewatch publisher allocated the set number of units to be shipped later in the year. Once those had sold out, the company continued to take orders for 2022. Units made for next year will be adjusted to meet the demand set by pre-orders, according to the company.

Playdate handheld gaming system sells 20k+ units in under 30 minutes

The first day of public sales of the Panic Playdate is today, and it either went great or was a big giant mess, depending on how you see it. If you were an international customer and couldn’t get past the order and shipping screens on the sale website, it probably wasn’t a great day for you. If you were one of the first people to order a Playdate device, or you’re one of the people that’ll profit from the company racking up 20,000+ unit orders in under 20 minutes, you’re probably having a fantastic day indeed.
2021 Playdate Pre-Orders Sell Out Despite International Issues

The 2021 batch of 20,000 Playdate pre-orders have sold out in less than an hour, but some people had a problem getting one after international shipping faced some serious technical issues. Back in 2019, software company Panic introduced the Playdate handheld console. This adorable little gaming device featured a D-Pad,...
Playdate Sold 20,000 Preorders in under 20 Minutes

Panic Inc.‘s quicky crank-based handheld called Playdate sold through all 20,000 units it had committed for preorders in under 20 minutes. This would mean that roughly 1,000 units were committed to every minute. Panic has stated that their shipping estimator has accurately confirmed that the units had been sold, when they went up for pre-order on July 29th.
Playdate sells all 20,000 of its first-run consoles in just 17 minutes

Indie publisher Panic has announced that it has sold all 20,000 of its initial batch of Playdate consoles in just 17 minutes since opening pre-orders over the weekend. As spotted by GamesIndustry.biz, this means that all consoles earmarked for launch later this year have been sold. Subsequent orders following that and going forward are expected to arrive in 2022. The number of units made for next year will be adjusted according to demand.
