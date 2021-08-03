Biden Administration investing $67 million to help heirs resolve land ownership, succession issues

The Biden administration recently announced that they support seeking a waiver to suspend Patents on vaccines. This waiver would suspend intellectual private property rights and would allow drug manufacturers around the globe to learn how the vaccine was made so that they could also make a vaccine to fight covid-19. Like always, we are told that we are in an emergency and that “This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures. The administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for Covid-19 vaccines.”