Biden Administration investing $67 million to help heirs resolve land ownership, succession issues
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing $67 million in competitive loans through the new Heirs’ Property Relending Program, which aims to help agricultural producers and landowners resolve heirs’ land ownership and succession issues. Intermediary lenders — cooperatives, credit unions, and nonprofit organizations – can apply for loans up to $5 million at 1% interest once the Farm Service Agency opens the two-month signup window in late August.ocmonitor.com
