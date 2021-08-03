Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Biden Administration investing $67 million to help heirs resolve land ownership, succession issues

ocmonitor.com
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing $67 million in competitive loans through the new Heirs’ Property Relending Program, which aims to help agricultural producers and landowners resolve heirs’ land ownership and succession issues. Intermediary lenders — cooperatives, credit unions, and nonprofit organizations – can apply for loans up to $5 million at 1% interest once the Farm Service Agency opens the two-month signup window in late August.

ocmonitor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Land Ownership#Agricultural Land#Biden Administration#Cooperatives#The Farm Service Agency#Fsa#Hprp#Pdf#Heirs Heirs#Uphpa#Ameri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Congress & CourtsVSC NEWS

Senator Warnock Cosponsors Legislation to Provide Financial Relief to Small Farmers

Washington, D.C. – Last week at the Senate agriculture committee, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) emphasized the importance of Congress supporting small farmers, including passing the Relief for America’s Small Farmers Act — legislation cosponsored by Senator Warnock that will support America’s small farmers through financial relief to mitigate losses suffered due to chain disruptions and lost sales during the coronavirus pandemic.
Real EstateHousing Wire

The Treasury’s $10B Homeowners Assistance Fund

Trouble paying for firewood, heating oil or back property taxes for your home because of Covid-19? The Homeowners Assistance Fund (HAF) can help with that. In March, Congress allocated $10 billion in funds to prevent homeowners from falling behind on their mortgage, losing utility services, or being displaced. But the...
Agricultureruralradio.com

Black farmers wait for debt relief as white counterparts sue

Reginald Stewart Sr., 57, began farming as a teenager in Pembroke Township, believed to be an Illinois stop on the Underground Railroad. But, throughout his life, he said, he’s faced hurdles to receiving the federal aid that many of his white counterparts have enjoyed. “As a Black farmer myself, I’ve...
AgricultureRoll Call Online

As House focuses on China, farm groups see other land buyers

House appropriators took a bipartisan tough-on-China stance in the fiscal 2022 Agriculture spending bill with language to block acquisition of U.S. farmland and ranchland by companies partly or fully controlled by the Chinese government. The House passed the Agriculture Appropriations bill on July 29 as part of a seven-bill package.
Agriculturewnax.com

8-5-21 Mike Miner of Professional Ag Marketing

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has granted organizers of the National Beef Checkoff Petition Drive a 60 day extension to gather…. Nebraska Farm Bureau members are concerned with the tax direction the Biden Administration is taking with an increase proposed for…. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its annual...
EconomyHavre Daily News

USDA seeks applications for rural microenterprise loans and grants

BOZEMAN — U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson announced Monday that the department is accepting applications for loans and grants to support rural microenterprises. The funding is being provided through USDA’s Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program. RMAP provides loans and grants to a non-profit entity,...
Posted by
Levi Mikula

The Great American Reset of Private Property

The Biden administration recently announced that they support seeking a waiver to suspend Patents on vaccines. This waiver would suspend intellectual private property rights and would allow drug manufacturers around the globe to learn how the vaccine was made so that they could also make a vaccine to fight covid-19. Like always, we are told that we are in an emergency and that “This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures. The administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for Covid-19 vaccines.”
AgricultureJackson County Pilot

Local livestock producers may qualify for pandemic assistance

Local livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Vilsack recently announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program in remarks at...
Congress & Courtsspectrumnews1.com

Senate eyes additional disaster aid for farmers

WASHINGTON — Many farmers believe 2020 was a volatile year. “Not only did we deal with some weather in the spring that caused some areas [and] some fields to be prevented from planting, some of the stem from having extreme wetness for many years prior to 2020,” said Tony Mellenthin, a corn and soybean farmer in Menomonie. “And then the pandemic hit.”
Mississippi StatePicayune Item

USDA Awards New Partnership Project in Mississippi to Help Mitigate Climate Change and Protect Natural Resources while Supporting America’s Producers

JACKSON, MISS. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced it is investing $330 million in 85 locally driven, public-private partnerships to address climate change, improve the nation’s water quality, combat drought, enhance soil health, support wildlife habitat and protect agricultural viability, including one project in Mississippi. Projects are awarded through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP).
AgriculturePicayune Item

USDA Releases Economic Impact Analysis of the U.S. Biobased Products Industry

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 – United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson today, on the 10th anniversary of the creation of the USDA’s Certified Biobased Product Label, unveiled an Economic Impact Analysis of the U.S. Biobased Products Industry (PDF, 8 MB). The report demonstrates that the biobased industry is a substantial generator of economic activity and jobs, and that it has a significant positive impact on the environment.
AgriculturePosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: USDA Heirs’ Relending and Small Livestock Producers

**Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA is providing $67 million in competitive loans through the new Heirs’ Property Relending Program, which aims to help ag producers and landowners resolve heirs’ land ownership and succession issues. Intermediary lenders, cooperatives, credit unions, and nonprofits, can apply for loans up to $5...
Industrybusinesswest.com

Cannabis Presents Many Financial, Accounting Challenges

The production and distribution of cannabis, once known to many only as marijuana, is the newest and most variegated industry in America. Some would even say it is one of the toughest industries in America in which to do business. This article will discuss a few unique challenges from a financial perspective faced by the industry.
Agriculturemauinow.com

USDA Providing $67 Million in Loans for New Heirs’ Property Relending Program

The US Department of Agriculture is providing $67 million in competitive loans through the new Heirs’ Property Relending Program, which will help agricultural producers and landowners resolve heirs’ land ownership and succession issues. Intermediary lenders — cooperatives, credit unions and nonprofit organizations – can apply for loans up to $5...
Agricultureagdaily.com

USDA providing $67M in loans related to heirs’ land ownership

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing $67 million in competitive loans through the new Heirs’ Property Relending Program, which aims to help agricultural producers and landowners resolve heirs’ land ownership and succession issues. Intermediary lenders — cooperatives, credit unions, and nonprofit organizations – can apply for loans up to $5 million at 1 percent interest once the Farm Service Agency opens the two-month signup window in late August.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Biden administration announces more help to stem foreclosures

(Bloomberg) — The White House on Friday announced plans to expand aid for mortgage borrowers who have fallen behind on payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Enhanced assistance will be provided to homeowners with government-backed mortgages who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, with the aim of cutting some monthly payments by roughly 25%, according to a White House fact sheet.
Los Angeles, CAthesource.com

Black Bank Owners Merge to Form The Largest Black Owned Institution Worth More Than $1 Billion

In April 2021 two Black bankers closed the merger of their companies to create the largest Black-Owned bank in the nation with more than $1 billion combined assets.Brian E. Argrett, CEO of City First Bank in Washington, D.C. and Wayne-Kent A. Bradshaw, CEO of the publicly traded Broadway Financial Corp (BYFC), in Los Angeles, have merged to create City First Broadway-The largest minority depository institution (MDI) in the United States.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
U.S. PoliticsNPR

The Time the US Paid Off All Its Debt

The United States federal government currently has over 28 trillion dollars of debt and there are concerns about the ever-increasing debt level. The majority of that national debt is issued in the form of bonds and bonds are considered among the safest investment assets in the world. However, the U.S government once paid off all of its interest-bearing debt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy