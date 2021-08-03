Cancel
Marshall County, KY

United Systems holds grand opening

By AREIA HATHCOCK AHATHCOCK@TRIBUNECOURIER.COM
Marshall County Tribune-Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ribbon was officially cut on Thursday for the grand opening of the new United Systems and Software, Inc. building in the Southwest One Industrial Park. The 21,000 square foot building sits on 17 acres of land that includes 40 geothermal wells and 252 solar panels for energy production. The panels can produce over 136,000 kilowatt-hours of energy per year creating an annual savings of over $11,000. The first floor restrooms also double as a concrete-reinforced storm shelter.

